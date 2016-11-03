PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change the frequency of Chinese domestic ferro-silicon assessments

The proposal is due to an increase in spot activity seen in the market in recent months, leading to more data points being submitted on a fortnightly basis.

The change will allow Metal Bulletin to capture market moves faster and more frequently. The change is being made to maximise the number of market participants and data points contributing to each assessment.

Subject to the consultation, Chinese domestic free market in-warehouse ferro-silicon price will be published in the price book on every Friday with effect from December 2.

The consultation for this proposal will end on Wednesday November 30.

The full specification for the price assessment will be as follows:

Description: Ferro-silicon, min 75%, China domestic*

Price: Yuan per tonne, in-warehouse China, price for all Si grades normalised to 75% on pro rata basis

Si: 75-80%

Mn: 0.4% max

Al: 2.0% max

Cr: 0.3% max

P: 0.035% max

S: 0.02% max

C: 0.1% max

Form: Lumps

Lot size: 100T minimum

Payment terms: cash, other payment terms normalised

Assessment: Every Friday by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office, except when that office is closed for public holidays. Such times will be notified well in advance

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Fridays

*The description has been simplified from the previous version: Ferro-silicon Metal Bulletin Chinese free market min 75% in warehouse China RMB per tonne

If you have any comments about this proposal, or would like to contribute to this price assessment, please contact Echo Ma at echo.ma@metalbulletinasia.com.

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact market data and compliance manager Paolo Sorze at psorze@metalbulletin.com or Metal Bulletin Asia editor Shivani Singh at shivani.singh@metalbulletinasia.com.