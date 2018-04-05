PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change the name of Latin American pig iron prices

Metal Bulletin invites market participants to take part in a market consultation on the plan to rename two pig iron prices as follows:

From: Latin America exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Ponta da Madeira Brazil

To: Brazil exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Ponta da Madeira

From: Latin America exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Vitorio/Rio Brazil

To: Brazil exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Vitória/Rio

The specifications for the prices will not change and remain as follows:

Brazil exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Ponta da Madeira

Quantity: 20,000-70,000 tonnes

Location: FOB Brazil

Timing: 6-12 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Upon delivery, in instalments

Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3 pm London time

Brazil exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Vitória/Rio

Quantity: 20,000-70,000 tonnes

Location: FOB Latin America

Timing: 6-12 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Upon delivery, in instalments

Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3 pm London time

The consultation period for these proposed amendments will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Thursday May 3, with changes taking place on Friday May 4.

To provide feedback on the amendments outlined above, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the Brazilian pig iron price assessments, please contact Ana Paula Camargo by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ana Paula Camargo, re: Brazilian pig iron prices.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html