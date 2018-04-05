PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change the name of Latin American pig iron prices
Metal Bulletin proposes to refine the name of its Latin American pig iron prices to reflect market conditions.
Metal Bulletin invites market participants to take part in a market consultation on the plan to rename two pig iron prices as follows:
From: Latin America exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Ponta da Madeira Brazil
To: Brazil exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Ponta da Madeira
From: Latin America exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Vitorio/Rio Brazil
To: Brazil exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Vitória/Rio
The specifications for the prices will not change and remain as follows:
Brazil exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Ponta da Madeira
Quantity: 20,000-70,000 tonnes
Location: FOB Brazil
Timing: 6-12 weeks
Unit: USD/tonne
Payment terms: Upon delivery, in instalments
Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3 pm London time
Brazil exports pig iron $ per tonne fob Vitória/Rio
Quantity: 20,000-70,000 tonnes
Location: FOB Latin America
Timing: 6-12 weeks
Unit: USD/tonne
Payment terms: Upon delivery, in instalments
Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3 pm London time
The consultation period for these proposed amendments will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Thursday May 3, with changes taking place on Friday May 4.
To provide feedback on the amendments outlined above, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the Brazilian pig iron price assessments, please contact Ana Paula Camargo by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ana Paula Camargo, re: Brazilian pig iron prices.
To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html