PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to change the Rotterdam export HMS 1&2 (70:30 mix) price to HMS 1&2 (75:25 mix)

HMS 1&2 (70:30) scrap is no longer being exported out of Rotterdam and has been replaced by HMS 1&2 (75:25) scrap.

The proposed specification:

Assessment: Ferrous scrap Rotterdam export HMS 1&2 (75:25 mix) $ per tonne fob Rotterdam

Dimensions: 18x36 inches to .24x60 inches

Quantity: Standard order size 1,000 tonnes

Location: FOB Rotterdam

Timing: Up to 6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: LC, bank transfer

Publication: Weekly. Friday, 4.30pm London time

The consultation period for this price amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on August 20, 2018, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from August 24, 2018.

All historical data relating to these prices prior to the proposed amendment will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Cem Türken by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Cem Türken, re: Rotterdam HMS 1&2 (75:25) export price’.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html