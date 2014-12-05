PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to cut frequency of Metal Bulletin’s gallium pricing

Metal Bulletin is proposing to reduce the frequency of the assessment and publication of its two gallium prices from twice weekly to weekly.

Effective January 1, 2015, Metal Bulletin is proposing to assess gallium prices every Friday, rather than every Wednesday and Friday.

MB currently assesses two prices for gallium: a price for China’s domestic market, and an in-warehouse Rotterdam price.

If you have any comments or questions about this proposal, please email Chloe Smith, chloe.smith@metalbulletin.com or Carol Lu, carol.lu@metalbulletinasia.com by December 12, 2014.