PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to cut frequency of Metal Bulletin’s germanium pricing

Metal Bulletin is proposing to reduce the frequency of its assessment and publication of germanium prices.

December 05, 2014 12:00 AM

Effective January 1, 2015, germanium prices will be assessed every Friday, rather than every Wednesday and Friday.

If you have any comments or questions about this proposal, please email Chloe Smith, chloe.smith@metalbulletin.com or Carol Lu, carol.lu@metalbulletinasia.com by December 12, 2014.

