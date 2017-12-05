PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue 60% Fe Iranian Iron Ore Fines Index

The MBIOI-IR Index was launched in October 2015 after a period of elevated spot sales of Iranian fines to China.

But since that time, the volume of spot sales of mid-grade fines has decreased, with the balance shifting toward the export of higher-grade concentrate. Due to the drop in liquidity of spot-basis fines sales, Metal Bulletin considers it appropriate to propose the discontinuation of the MBIOI-IR.

The consultation period for the discontinuation of this index will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on January 5, 2018, with changes taking place from January 8, 2018.

To provide feedback on this index or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Peter Hannah by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Peter Hannah, re: MBIOI-IR.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html