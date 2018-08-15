PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Chinese selenium dioxide price

Selenium dioxide is mostly used in the electrolytic manganese flake industry in China, but in the past two years consumers have turned increasingly to the overseas market for their cargoes. Consequently, domestically traded volumes in China have dropped significantly.

Due to the fall in liquidity of spot-basis selenium dioxide sales, Metal Bulletin considers it appropriate to propose the discontinuation of its Chinese domestic selenium dioxide price.

Metal Bulletin is now inviting market feedback on the proposed discontinuation. The full specifications for the price are as follows:

Description: Selenium dioxide MB China domestic min 98%

Price: Yuan per kg, in-warehouse China

Selenium dioxide: 98% minimum, no other elements specified

Form: Powder

Packaging: original producer’s packing. Normally 25kg net

Lot size: 100kg

Payment terms: Cash, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Weekly, Fridays between 2pm and 3pm London time

The consultation period for the discontinuation of this price will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on September 14. Subject to the results of the consultation, changes will take place on September 21, 2018.

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Anna Xu by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Anna Xu, re: selenium dioxide.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

