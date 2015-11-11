PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue cobalt premium/discount pricing

Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue publishing its derived cobalt London Metal Exchange premiums/discounts, effective from January 1 2016.

These are weekly in warehouse dollars per tonne and dollars per lb Rotterdam premiums/discounts for the following shapes:

Ingots (including K1A and K1AY)

Broken cathodes/briquettes (including Chambishi, Tocantins, CTT, Ambatovy, ICCI, Murrin Murrin)

Cut cathodes/rounds (including Falconbridge, Vale Inco, Sumitomo Metal Mining, Jiangsu (KLK), Jinchuan)

Metal Bulletin will continue to assess low-grade and high-grade cobalt, as it has done historically, and will continue to publish weighted average prices for these grades. Metal Bulletin’s Chinese cobalt prices will also not be affected by this proposal.

Metal Bulletin will update the market in December on the status of this proposal, after gathering feedback.

If you have any comments or questions about this proposal, please email fritzema@metalbulletin.com by December 11.

Fleur Ritzema

fritzema@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @FleurRitzema_MB