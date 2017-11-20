Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue domestic China pig iron price

Metal Bulletin proposes to discontinue the weekly domestic China pig iron price.

November 20, 2017 12:07 AM

The proposal to discontinue the price stems from lack of liquidity in the market amid the growth of integrated steel mills in China.

The price will be discontinued from December 20.

To provide feedback on this proposal, please contact July Zhang by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: July Zhang, re: domestic China pig iron price.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

