PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue duty unpaid FCA zinc premiums for Rotterdam, Antwerp

Metal Bulletin proposes to discontinue the zinc premium, 99.995% purity, Rotterdam, duty-unpaid FCA, $ per tonne and the zinc premium, 99.995% purity, Antwerp, duty-unpaid FCA, $ per tonne.

The two prices are currently assessed on a weekly basis and published every Tuesday.

The proposal has been raised amid feedback from market participants on the limited availability and trade of duty-unpaid zinc metal in the European market. Both assessments also showed no changes in the past 12 months.

Metal Bulletin currently assesses special high grade (SHG) zinc premiums on a free carrier basis for Rotterdam and Antwerp, as well as the premium for North European warrants of SHG zinc ingots, which are also available on the FastMarkets platform.

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on February 28, 2018. The implementation of changes, depending on market feedback, is proposed to take effect shortly after.

All historical data related to these two prices prior to their suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Julian Luk and Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Julian Luk/Archie Hunter, re: duty unpaid FCA zinc premiums for Rotterdam, Antwerp.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology