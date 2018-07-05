PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue EU export stainless grade 304 cold-rolled sheet price

European exports of commodity-grade stainless steel products such as 2mm grade 304 cold rolled stainless sheet have fallen in recent years amid the strong rise of lower-cost production in Asia. This has led to a less-liquid spot market and as a result, Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue its weekly export price assessment for 2mm grade 304 cold-rolled stainless sheet fob Northern European ports.

The current specification is as follows:

Description: EU grade 304 2mm cold rolled stainless steel sheet fob North European port

Dimensions: Width 1,500-2,000mm, thickness 2mm, length: 1,000-3,000mm

Quantity: 100-2,000 tonnes

Location: fob Northern Europe

Timing: 8-12 weeks

Unit: €/tonne

Payment terms: Standard 30-60 days after invoice date

Publication: Weekly, Fridays at 2-3pm London time

Notes: European Norm AISI 304 EN 1.4301 ASTM 304

The consultation period for this proposed discontinuation will end one month from the publication date of this pricing notice, subject to market feedback, on Thursday August 2.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessment.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide pricing information, please contact Viral Shah by email to: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Viral Shah re: EU grade 304 export stainless steel sheet price”.

While Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue this assessment, it is also requesting feedback on the proposed launch of a domestic transaction price assessment for 2mm grade 304 cold rolled stainless sheet delivered in Northern Europe.

The proposed price assessment would include the publication of historical data previously collected by Metal Bulletin.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html