PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue fob Singapore, Malaysia aluminium premiums

The proposal is based on market feedback that these markets see limited liquidity on an fob basis, with some sources noting that market participants in this region use premiums on an fca basis or in-warehouse warrants instead as a pricing reference.

Subject to a market consultation, Fastmarkets intends to discontinue the following premiums:

Aluminium premium P1020A, fob Singapore

Aluminium premium P1020A, fob Malaysia

Fastmarkets will continue to publish aluminium premium assessments cif main Japanese ports, cif main Korean ports, fca South Korea as well as warrants in-warehouse Southeast Asia, East Asia and the United States.

The consultation period for the discontinuation of these two fob premiums will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on Monday February 5 with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Tuesday February 12.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to other aluminium premiums in Asia, please contact Ellie Wang by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ellie Wang re: Aluminium Singapore/Malaysia premiums.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

