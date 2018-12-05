PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue four tin ingot premium assessments in Rotterdam, Singapore, Shanghai

The four prices are the 99.85% tin ingot premiums in-warehouse Rotterdam and cif Shanghai and the 99.9% tin ingot premiums for standard and low-lead purities in-warehouse Singapore.

Fastmarkets MB will continue to publish weekly premiums for 99.9% standard and low-lead tin ingots in Rotterdam and Shanghai as well as US tin premiums for Baltimore and the Midwest region.

Fastmarkets MB remains committed to the tin market and will continue to track its evolution and progress, providing appropriate pricing mechanisms where needed.

Market feedback regarding the proposed discontinuation is now open.

The consultation period for the discontinuation of these premiums will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on January 5, 2019. Subject to the results of the consultation, changes will take place on the same date.

To provide feedback on these premiums, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Hassan Butt or Violet Li by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com.

Please add the subject heading FAO: Hassan Butt, re: Tin ingots 99.85%/99.99% Rotterdam/Singapore in-warehouse premium. For China, FAO: Violet Li, re: Tin ingots 99.85% Shanghai cif premium.

To see all Fastmarkets MB’s pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.