PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue ilmenite grades, launch new price

Metal Bulletin sister title Industrial Minerals proposes to discontinue the following ilmenite grades from its weekly assessment of the titanium dioxide feedstocks market.

December 11, 2017 06:01 PM
  • Ilmenite bulk concentrates, min 54% TiO2, cif China, $ per tonne
  • Ilmenite bulk concentrates, min 54% TiO2, fob Australia, US$ per tonne
  • Ilmenite spot price, min 54% TiO2, fob Australia, US$ per tonne

Industrial Minerals is suspending these prices after assessing that this grade is no longer representative of the material being produced and sold out of Australia.

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on January 8, 2018. The implementation of changes, depending on market feedback, is proposed to take effect on January 11, 2018.

As we constantly aim to provide the market with the most relevant data, Industrial Minerals proposes to launch the following grade of ilmenite on Thursday January 11:

  • Ilmenite concentrate, 47-49% TiO2, cif China, $ per tonne

To provide feedback on this price, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Cameron Perks by email at: pricing@indmin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Cameron Perks, re: Ilmenite.

