PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Iran import HDG coil price

Metal Bulletin proposes to discontinue its assessment for Iran import hot-dipped galvanized coil cfr Iranian ports from December 19, 2017.

November 17, 2017 09:38 AM

The Iran import hot-dipped galvanized coil price is currently assessed on a weekly basis and published every Wednesday.

Following feedback from market participants, Metal Bulletin intends to suspend the price.

Over the first half of 2017 Iran imported 85,000 tonnes of HDG coil.

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on December 18, with changes taking place from December 19.

To provide feedback on this assessment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova, re: Iran import hot-dip galvanized coil cfr Iranian ports

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

