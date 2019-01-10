PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Latin American steel export prices

Fastmarkets has received feedback that there is now limited spot liquidity in these markets, with most volumes being traded between parties within the same corporate parent.

Fastmarkets also proposes to discontinue its weekly export price assessment of hot-dipped galvanized coil, also made on a $ per tonne fob main port basis.

The proposal is based on feedback that producers had stepped away from the export markets in 2018, focusing on supplying domestic markets instead.

The consultation period for these price discontinuation notices will end two months from the date of this pricing notice, on March 11, with changes taking place from March 15.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Felipe Peroni by email at pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Felipe Peroni, re: Latin America steel export prices.

