PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Singapore, Malaysia zinc in-warehouse premiums

The proposal is based on market feedback that there is limited use for these premiums as reference prices, with the majority of market participants basing their business on Singapore and Malaysia premiums on a fca basis.

Therefore, Fastmarkets intends to discontinue the following premiums, subject to a market consultation:

Zinc premium 99.995% purity, in-warehouse Singapore

Zinc premium 99.995% purity, in-warehouse Malaysia

Fastmarkets will continue to publish weekly premium assessments on a Singapore fca basis and Malaysia fca basis on Tuesdays.

The consultation period for the discontinuation of these two in-warehouse premiums will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on Monday February 5 with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Tuesday February 12.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the Singapore and Malaysia special high grade zinc fca premiums instead, please contact Ellie Wang by email: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Ellie Wang re: Zinc Singapore/Malaysia premiums.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology or https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html