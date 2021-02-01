PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue South Korea registered copper premium [CORRECTED]

South Korea is a major producer of grade A registered refined copper cathodes and in recent years has imported very little of this material.

South Korean copper cathode imports tend to be equivalent grade or non-registered material, which Fastmarkets is looking into pricing instead as it does for the China and Europe markets.

The price to be discontinued is:

MB-CU-0404 Copper grade A cathode premium, cif South Korea, $ per tonne

The consultation period for this price discontinuation and will end on Monday March 1, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from March 3.

To provide feedback on the proposal to discontinue, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the South Korea copper premium, please contact Archie Hunter / Sally Zhang by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter / Sally Zhang, re: South Korea copper premiums.’

[This article was updated to amend the price identifier code, which due to a reporter error had appeared incorrectly when this article was initially published.]