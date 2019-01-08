PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue SteelBenchmarker price series

Fastmarkets has price series covering all existing Benchmarker prices and in greater frequency and regional granularity.

The consultation period for these discontinuations will end on February 28, 2019, with changes taking place beginning March 1, 2019.

To provide feedback on this index or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, contact Fastmarkets steel editor Thorsten Schier by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Thorsten Schier, re: SteelBenchmarker.

