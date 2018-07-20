PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Turkey export merchant bar price

Merchant bar exports out of Turkey remained very limited through 2017 and the first half of 2018 and this situation is expected to continue.

Therefore, Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue its Turkey export merchant bar $ per tonne fob main port price assessment.

Assessment: Turkey export merchant bar $ per tonne fob main Turkish port

Dimensions: Thickness 50-100mm

Quantity: 1,000-10,000 tonnes

Location: FOB Turkey

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: LC, Bank transfer

Publication: Weekly. Thursday 2-3pm London time

The consultation period for this price discontinuation will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on August 20, 2018, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from August 23, 2018.

All historical data relating to this price assessment prior to its suspension will remain available in the pricing section of the Metal Bulletin website

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Cem Türken by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Cem Türken, re: Turkey merchant bar export price’.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html