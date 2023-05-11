Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue UK rotogravure SC, LWC pricing

and to change assessment method for UK 40-g newsprint pricing

May 11, 2023
Pricing noticeGraphic paper

BRUSSELS, May 11, 2023 (PPI Europe) - Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessments of rotogravure lightweight coated paper (LWC) and rotogravure super-calendared paper (SC) prices in the UK to reflect changes in the printing market there.

Furthermore, as the sale prices of 40-g newsprint in the UK are now frequently quoted directly during price research, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to report them directly rather than base them off 42.5-g newsprint via a half-yield formula.

The consultation period for this proposed discontinuation and change to assessment method starts on May 11, 2023, and will end on June 15, 2023. The final decision will be published June 29, 2023. The discontinuation of UK rotogravure SC and LWC pricing and change to assessment method for UK 40-g newsprint will take place, subject to market feedback, from July 6, 2023.

UK graphic paper grades impacted:

435 Supercalendared-A (SC-A) Rotogravure Reels, 52 g, UK, £/tonne

7 Supercalendared-A (SC-A) Rotogravure Reels, 56 g, UK, £/tonne

15 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Rotogravure Reels, 60 g, UK, £/tonne

432 Newsprint, 40-g, UK, £/tonne

To provide feedback on this proposal, please contact Steven Sachoff by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Steven Sachoff, re: UK mechanical paper prices.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Annual Review of PIX Forest Biomass Finland Indices Methodology – Open Consultation
HELSINKI, May 11, 2023 (PIX Bioenergy and Wood Indices) – Fastmarkets FOEX is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodologies for its PIX Forest Biomass Finland price indices, as part of its annual methodology review process.
May 11, 2023
side view with diminishing perspective of stack of cardboard boxes
Brown paper for recycling prices rise again across Europe in April
Low PfR stocks on both buying and selling sides drove mills to pay higher prices
May 11, 2023
 · 
Daniela Wortmann
Paper mill Poland
How European pulp and paper mills adapted to the new energy transition reality
After a year of record-high inflation, we look at how European pulp and paper mills have adapted to the new reality, with examples of energy-transition-related investments announced or completed in 2022
May 11, 2023
 · 
Ville Henttonen
White paper close up
European graphic paper outlook: Demand trends, capacity management and challenges ahead
Will paper demand continue to fall and how will capacity rationalization impact paper prices in the European market? Watch the full video interview with our director of European packaging and graphic paper, Alejandro Mata Lopez, here
May 11, 2023
 · 
Alejandro Mata Lopez
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
Decision to adjust Pittsburgh, Cincinnati No1 busheling assessments: pricing notice update 2
Fastmarkets has realigned its prices for No1 busheling in the Pittsburgh and Cincinnati markets, effective with the May 2023 settlement.
May 10, 2023
 · 
Sean Barry
Paper and pulp mill
Liansheng Pulp & Paper expands capacity in virgin cartonboard and tissue in China
The expansions will make the company one of the leading producers of wood pulp and virgin fiber-based paper and board in China
May 10, 2023
 · 
Shawn Wang
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed