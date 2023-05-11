PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue UK rotogravure SC, LWC pricing

BRUSSELS, May 11, 2023 (PPI Europe) - Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to discontinue the assessments of rotogravure lightweight coated paper (LWC) and rotogravure super-calendared paper (SC) prices in the UK to reflect changes in the printing market there.

Furthermore, as the sale prices of 40-g newsprint in the UK are now frequently quoted directly during price research, Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to report them directly rather than base them off 42.5-g newsprint via a half-yield formula.

The consultation period for this proposed discontinuation and change to assessment method starts on May 11, 2023, and will end on June 15, 2023. The final decision will be published June 29, 2023. The discontinuation of UK rotogravure SC and LWC pricing and change to assessment method for UK 40-g newsprint will take place, subject to market feedback, from July 6, 2023.

UK graphic paper grades impacted:

435 Supercalendared-A (SC-A) Rotogravure Reels, 52 g, UK, £/tonne

7 Supercalendared-A (SC-A) Rotogravure Reels, 56 g, UK, £/tonne

15 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Rotogravure Reels, 60 g, UK, £/tonne

432 Newsprint, 40-g, UK, £/tonne

To provide feedback on this proposal, please contact Steven Sachoff by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Steven Sachoff, re: UK mechanical paper prices.

