PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to increase frequency of assessments of manganese ore inventories at Chinese ports of Tianjin and Qinzhou

Fastmarkets currently assesses manganese ore inventories at Tianjin and Qinzhou ports on a fortnightly basis.

Due to the volatility in manganese ore prices witnessed in 2016 and 2017, both suppliers and buyers have become more sensitive to factors that can affect prices, such as movements in manganese ore inventories, amid rising demand for manganese ore from China and an increasingly active domestic China spot market.

Given the growing attention from the market on the volatile changes of manganese ore inventories, Fastmarkets considers it essential to track and update this key indicator more frequently.

Fastmarkets invites market participants to participate in the month-long consultation on the proposal to increase the frequency of its manganese ore inventory assessment to weekly from fortnightly. The consultation for this proposed amendment will end on Tuesday December 31, with changes taking place from January 2, 2019.

