PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to increase regularity of normalization of manganese ore brands, extend consultation into payment terms

Currently, Fastmarkets updates the normalization of its manganese ore price data - for manganese ore 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu; manganese ore 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu and manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu - on a quarterly basis.

The normalization coefficients for the manganese ore indices are updated to reflect the constantly changing value-in-use relationship of different products and grades. As well as reflecting the level of data liquidity and volatility in the market, this also balances the requirement to keep the value-in-use calculations reflective of the market while also providing a statistically robust data set for analysis.

Since the correlation between brands has been changing at a growing pace recently, Fastmarkets proposes to update its coefficients on a monthly basis rather than quarterly.

As well, Fastmarkets has extended the consultation period for the proposal to make a minor change to the specifications of its three seaborne manganese ore indices. Fastmarkets proposes to amend the payment terms for these to “Cash or LC on sight” from “Cash or equivalent” currently.

The current specifications are as follows:

Index: Manganese ore 37% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu

Unit: US$ per dry metric tonne unit, cif Tianjin, China

Content

Manganese: Base 37%, Range 35-39%

Iron content: Base 5%, Maximum 10%

Silica content: Base 5.5%, Maximum 12%

Phosphorous: Base 0.025%, Maximum 0.16%

Alumina: Base 0.2%, Maximum 2%

Moisture: Base 4%, Maximum 12%

Form: Lump

Delivery: Tianjin (China) - normalized for any Chinese mainland sea port

Granularity: 5.5-75mm

Quantity: Min 5,000 tonnes

Delivery window: Within nine weeks

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication: Friday, 3pm London

Index: Manganese ore 37% Mn, fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu

Unit: US$ per dry metric tonne unit, fob Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Content

Manganese Base 37%, Range 35-39%

Iron: Base 5%, Maximum 10%

Silica: Base 5.5%, Maximum 12%

Phosphorous: Base 0.025%, Maximum 0.16%

Alumina: Base 0.2%, Maximum 2%

Moisture: Base 4%, Maximum 12%

Form: Lump

Delivery: Port Elizabeth (South Africa)

Granularity: 5.5-75mm

Quantity: 5,000 tonnes

Delivery window: Within nine weeks

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication: Friday, 3pm London

Index: Manganese ore 44% Mn, cif Tianjin, $/dmtu

Unit: US$ per dry metric tonne unit, cif Tianjin, China

Content

Manganese: Base 44%, Range 42-48%

Iron: Base 5%, Maximum 16%

Silica: Base 11%, Maximum 12%

Phosphorous: Base 0.10%, Maximum 0.16%

Alumina: Base 5%, Maximum 14%

Moisture: Base 4%, Maximum 12%

Form: Lump

Delivery: Tianjin (China) - normalized for any Chinese mainland sea port

Granularity: 5.5-75mm

Quantity: Min 5,000 tonnes

Delivery window: Within nine weeks

Payment: Cash or equivalent

Publication: Friday, 3pm London

Such an amendment to the payment terms for these indices would better reflect how the manganese market operates, Fastmarkets believes. A formal consultation for this change, which is already under way, has been extended to allow interested parties more time to respond - the volume of feedback was subdued over the summer period.

The consultation period for these proposed amendments will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on November 27, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from November 29.

To provide feedback on these indices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: Manganese ore.’

