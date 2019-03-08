PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch 7 new aluminium prices from calcined pet coke to extrusion

The new prices include two monthly assessments for aluminium anode grade calcined pet coke in the United States and China. This will help bring more visibility in the aluminium cost curve since the material is a critical ingredient in the production of aluminium.

Fastmarkets also proposes to start assessing aluminium 6063 extrusion conversion margins in Germany and the US, as well as 1050/5052 sheet product margins in Germany and the US and 5000 sheet margins in China, which will complement its coverage of the global aluminium supply chain.

The proposed specifications are listed in full below.

Fastmarkets MB’s research team had until now published indicative prices for these seven markets and under this proposal, Fastmarkets’ pricing team will start publishing price assessments in line with IOSCO standards and benchmark regulations. The addition of these prices will reinforce Fastmarkets’ position as the leading global aluminium benchmark provider by offering further options for subscribers and by bringing transparency to the aluminium market at a time of great price volatility.

These prices will be published on the first Thursday of each month and be available in the Fastmarkets MB price book, Excel add-in and Mydesk platforms.

The consultation period for this proposed launch will end on Wednesday April 3. Subject to market feedback, the launch will take place on Thursday April 4.

Specifications

Calcined pet coke

US

Assessment: Calcined pet coke, fob US Gulf coast

Grade: Aluminium anode grade, 3% sulfur

Quantity: 5,000 tonnes

Location: fob US Gulf coast

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Publication: Monthly, first Thursday of the month, 3-4pm London time

CHINA

Assessment: Calcined pet coke, fob China

Grade: Aluminium anode grade, 3% sulfur

Quantity: 5,000 tonnes

Location: fob China

Unit: USD/tonne

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Publication: Monthly, first Thursday of the month, 3-4pm London time



Extrusion aluminium products



EUROPE

Assessment: Aluminium 6063 extrusion conversion margin, ex-works Germany

Grade: Standard extruded shapes and dimensions

Quantity: 500 kg

Location: ex-works Germany

Unit: USD/tonne

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Payment terms: 30-day payment terms, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Monthly, first Thursday of the month, 3-4pm London time

Notes: Margins are on top of LME cash prices and Fastmarkets MB’s all-in in-warehouse Rotterdam duty-paid extrusion billet premium, which includes the P1020A premium and the billet premium for converting metal to billet.

US

Assessment: Aluminium 6063 extrusion conversion margin ex-works US Midwest

Grade: Standard extruded shapes and dimensions

Quantity: 500 kg

Location: ex-works US Midwest

Unit: US cents/lb

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Payment terms: 30-day payment terms, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Monthly, first Thursday of the month, 3-4pm London time

Notes: Margins are on top of LME cash prices, Fastmarkets MB’s US Midwest billet premium and Fastmarkets MB’s US Midwest P1020A premium.



Flat rolled aluminium products



EUROPE

Assessment: Aluminium FRP 1050 sheet conversion margin ex-mill Germany

Grade: 1050 H14 sheet 1.25-1.5 by 2m; Gauge 1.0-3mm. Margins for coil accepted and netted back to sheet if possible

Quantity: 5 tonnes

Location: ex-mill Germany

Unit: USD/tonne

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Payment terms: 30-day payment terms, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Monthly, first Thursday of the month, 3-4pm London time

Notes: Margins are on top of LME cash prices and Fastmarkets MB’s P1020A in-warehouse Rotterdam duty-paid premium.

US

Assessment: Aluminium FRP 5052 sheet conversion margin ex-mill US

Grade: 5052 H32 smooth sheet 1.25-1.5 by 2m; Gauge 1.0-3mm. Margins for coil accepted and netted back to sheet if possible

Quantity: 5 tonnes

Location: ex-works US; other locations normalized if possible

Unit: US cents/lb

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Payment terms: 30-day payment terms, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Monthly, first Thursday of the month, 3-4pm London time

Margins are on top of LME cash prices and Fastmarkets MB’s P1020A US Midwest P1020A duty-paid premium.

CHINA

Assessment: Aluminium FRP 5000 sheet conversion margin ex-mill China

Grade: 5000 export indicator price. H32 1.25-1.5 by 2m; Gauge 1.0-3mm. Margins for coil accepted and netted back to sheet if possible

Quantity: 5 tonnes

Location: ex-mill China

Unit: USD/tonne

Timing: Within 4 weeks

Payment terms: 30-day payment terms, other payment terms normalized

Publication: Monthly, first Thursday of the month, 3-4pm London time

Notes: Margins are on top of LME cash prices

[This article was updated to correct the China calcined pet coke specification to basis fob China instead of ex-works China, as previously stated. The Fastmarkets non-ferrous methodology document is correct and has not been amended.]