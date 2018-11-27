PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch China chrome ore port inventory assessment

The rapid accumulation in Chinese chrome ore inventory this year put pressure on chrome prices as well as overall market sentiment, and has attracted growing attention for inventory changes.

Fastmarkets MB plans to assess chrome ore inventory in main Chinese ports on a fortnightly basis and publish the data on every other Monday between 2pm and 3pm London time.

The proposed assessment specification is as follows:

Description: Chrome ore inventories at the main Chinese ports of Tianjin, Qinzhou, Lianyungang and Shanghai

Unit: Million tonnes

Assessed by: Fastmarkets MB’s team in Shanghai

Publication time: Fortnightly on Mondays between 2pm and 3pm London time

Fastmarkets invites market participants to take part in the consultation for the proposed launch of assessments of chrome ore inventory at China’s main ports. The consultation will end one month from the date of this notice on Friday January 4, 2019, with the assessment starting on Monday January 7, 2019.

If you have any queries or would like to contribute data for this assessment, please contact Jon Stibbs or Amy Lv by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Jon Stibbs/Amy Lv, re: Chrome ore inventory assessments.

To see all Fastmarkets MB’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html