PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch Chinese domestic market zinc concentrate TCs

The assessments are:

- Zinc spot concentrate Treatment Charge (TC) dlvd North China yuan per tonne

- Zinc spot concentrate Treatment Charge (TC) dlvd South China yuan per tonne

The price specification is:

Min chemical spec: Zn content 50%, As <0.4%, Hg <100ppm, Si <6%, S >26%, Pb <3%, Fe <8%.

Lot size: 100 metric tonnes

Payment terms: Cash against document or prepayment

China, the world’s largest commodities consumer, is largely self-sufficient in zinc – a metal used in large part to galvanise steel and other metals to protect them from corrosion.

Indeed, China is the world’s biggest zinc miner with a massive industry incorporating hundreds of small to medium size mines and mine complexes.

The two delivered domestic concentrate prices will complement Metal Bulletin’s coverage of the zinc concentrates market and the Chinese zinc industry, often the first area of the value chain to react to shifts in supply and demand fundamentals.

Metal Bulletin already covers the Chinese spot market for imported zinc concentrates and the accompanying TCs ($/tonne) on the last Friday of every month.

The consultation period for this proposed launch will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Thursday October 5, 2017, with changes taking place from Friday October 6.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Echo Ma and Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Echo Ma / Archie Hunter, re: Zinc spot concentrate Treatment Charge (TC) dlvd North China yuan per tonne / Zinc spot concentrate Treatment Charge (TC) dlvd South China yuan per tonne.

