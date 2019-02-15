PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch domestic price for E40-grade ferrous scrap in Italy

The introduction of the price will expand Fastmarkets’ Italian scrap market coverage, complementing its monthly assessments for domestic E3 and E8 grade scrap in Italy. The launch of the new price will allow Fastmarkets to cover all main grades of the material in Italy.

The launch of the new assessment will also bring Fastmarkets’ coverage of the Italian domestic scrap market in line with its German coverage. Fastmarkets already has monthly assessments for domestic E3, E8 and E40 ferrous scrap grades in Germany.

Fastmarkets now invites market participants to take part in a consultation on its proposal to launch an assessment called: Italy domestic grade E40 shredded steel scrap € per tonne delivered to Italian mill.

The consultation period for this proposed launch will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on March 14, with changes taking place from March 15, subject to market feedback.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Maria Tanatar by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Maria Tanatar, re: Italy domestic E40-grade scrap price

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html