PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch Iranian steel slab export price

The fob Iranian ports, $ per tonne, steel slab export price assessment is being launched in response to growing export volumes, which almost tripled year on year to 1.60 million tonnes in the first half of the current Iranian year (March 21-September 22, 2017), according to the Iranian Steel Producers Association.

The price assessment is for slab in thicknesses of 195-250mm, in widths of 900-2,000mm and lengths of 3,800-11,000mm, in quantities of 20,000-50,000 tonnes, with a letter of credit or bank transfer as the contract payment terms.

The consultation period for this proposed launch will end four weeks from the date of this pricing notice, on December 17, 2017, with changes taking place from January 10, 2018.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the index.

