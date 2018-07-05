PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch Northern EU domestic stainless grade 304 cold-rolled sheet transaction price

Metal Bulletin understands from preliminary market engagement that the assessment of an overall transaction price would be a complementary addition to Metal Bulletin’s existing pricing coverage of the European stainless market.

Subject to market feedback, the price assessment would comprise Metal Bulletin’s weekly base price assessment for 2mm grade 304 cold rolled stainless steel sheet delivered in Northern Europe and the monthly alloy surcharge for the same material.

The price assessment would include the publication of historical data previously collected by Metal Bulletin.

The specification would be as follows:

Description: EU domestic grade 304 stainless steel cold rolled sheet (2mm) transaction € per tonne delivered North Europe

Dimensions: Width 1,500-2,000mm, thickness 2mm, length 1,000-3,000mm

Quantity: 10-1,000 tonnes

Location: Delivered Northern Europe

Timing: minimum 4 weeks

Unit: €/tonne

Payment terms: Standard 30-60 days after invoice date

Publication: Weekly, Fridays at 2-3pm London time

Notes: European Norm AISI 304 EN 1.4301 ASTM 304

The consultation period for this proposed launch will end one month from the publication date of this pricing notice, subject to market feedback, on Thursday August 2.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessment.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide pricing information, please contact Viral Shah by email to: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading: “FAO: Viral Shah re: EU grade-304 export stainless steel sheet price”.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html