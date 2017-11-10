PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch Turkish HDG export price

The fob Turkish ports, $ per tonne, hot-dipped galvanized coil export price assessment is being launched in response to an increase in demand for Turkish coated coil in 2017 due to the European Commission’s anti-dumping measures against Chinese HDG.

The price will be for HDG of 0.50 mm thickness with a 100g per square meter zinc coating in lot sizes of 25 or 50 tonnes.

The consultation period for this proposed launch will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on December 7, with changes taking place from December 8.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the index.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Serife Durmus by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Serife Durmus, re: Turkey HDG export price.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html