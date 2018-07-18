PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch UK domestic, European import grade-316 alloy steel scrap price assessments

Metal Bulletin is proposing to launch two weekly UK domestic grade-316 alloy steel scrap assessments on a delivered to merchant basis, £ per tonne.

Metal Bulletin is also proposing to launch two weekly Europe import grade-316 alloy steel scrap assessments on a cif main European port basis, € per tonne.

These alloy steel scrap assessments are being proposed amid growing stainless steel production, including for molybdenum-containing grade-316 finished stainless steel products, which should boost demand for scrap of the same grade.

Proposed price specifications:



Europe import stainless grade-316 solids, € per tonne cif

Type: Assessed range

Location: cif main European port

Price/unit: € per tonne

Volumes: 5-300 tonnes

Payment terms: varies

Publication: Weekly, Friday, by 3pm London time

Europe import stainless grade-316 turnings € per tonne cif

Type: Assessed range

Location: cif main European port

Price/unit: € per tonne

Volumes: Varies

Payment terms: Varies

Publication: Weekly, Friday, by 3pm London time

UK domestic stainless grade-316 solids £ per tonne

Type: Assessed range

Location: Delivered to merchant

Price/unit: £ per tonne

Volumes: 5-300 tonnes

Payment terms: Varies

Publication: Weekly, Friday, by 3pm London time

UK domestic stainless grade-316 turnings £ per tonne

Type: Assessed range

Location: Delivered to merchant

Price/unit: £ per tonne

Volumes: Varies

Payment terms: Varies

Publication: Weekly, Friday, by 3pm London time

Metal Bulletin has been collecting pricing data for these markets since March 2017 and will publish this historical data when the prices are officially launched.

The consultation period for these proposed price assessments will end one month from the date of this pricing notice on Tuesday August 14, subject to market feedback, with a launch date of Friday August 17.

Metal Bulletin has no financial interest in the level or direction of the assessments.

To provide feedback on the price assessments outlined above, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the UK domestic and/or European import grade-316 alloy steel scrap assessments, please contact Viral Shah/Ross Yeo by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Viral Shah/Ross Yeo, re: UK, Europe grade-316 scrap prices.’

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

