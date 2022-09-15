PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to publish NBSK CIF China assessments during CNY and October holiday

Fastmarkets RISI is proposing to publish NBSK CIF China assessments during Lunar New Year and the October Golden Week holiday with effect from 2022. This would ensure an assessment is published every week of the year.

Fastmarkets RISI’s NBSK CIF China assessment is used as the settlement for futures contracts listed on the NOREXECO exchange. Market participants have suggested it would be useful to have an assessment each week, including during holidays.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “NBSK CIF China”. The deadline for comments is December 17.

