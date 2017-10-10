PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to reduce publication frequency of 6063 extrusion billet in Japan

Under the proposal, assessments of the upcharge over P1020 of aluminium 6063 extrusion billet cif Japan duty-unpaid will take place on the third Friday of the first month of each quarter.

The frequency of assessment is being reduced due to the illiquidity of the market on a spot basis since much of Japanese billet orders are instead settled on a quarterly or annual basis.

Under the proposals, the assessment will be published on the following dates in 2018:

Friday January 19, 2018

Friday April 20, 2018

Friday July 20, 2018

Friday October 19, 2018

The last monthly assessment of Japanese billet will take place on Friday December 15, 2017.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Friday November 10, with changes taking place from January 2018.

Initially, Metal Bulletin proposed to reduce the frequency from October in a notice published on FastMarkets on July 11. This has now been revised following the price being made available on the Metal Bulletin Price Book and the consultation period reopened with the changes now due to take place from January 2018, giving the market fair opportunity to respond.

To provide feedback on the reduction in frequency of this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Vivian Teo by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Vivian Teo, re: Aluminium billet Japan

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents click here.