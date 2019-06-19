PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to reduce publication frequency of Japan, South Korea high-carbon ferro-chrome price assessments

Fastmarkets proposes to publish those two price assessments fortnightly instead of weekly. The price assessment will take place every other Thursday at 2-3pm London time.

Fastmarkets selects the frequency of publication of a market after considering the number of data points (deals, bids, offers, deals heard and assessments) that it can reasonably expect to collect on a consistent basis in the selected collection window, to support the price assessment process.

Fastmarkets will continue to track the evolution and progress of Japan and South Korea high-carbon ferro-chrome markets and is committed to increase the frequency of publication of those two assessments should the liquidity improve.

The specifications are laid out below, with proposed price frequency in bold.

Assessment: High-carbon ferro-chrome 57-65% Cr cif Japan, duty-unpaid, $ per lb

Quality: lump; Cr: 57% min 65% max, C: 6% min 9% max, Si: 2% min 4% max, P: 0.04% max, S: 0.05% max; size 10-50mm

Quantity: min 100 tonnes

Location: cif Japan

Unit: US$ per lb

Payment terms: LC at sight and TT

Publication: Fortnightly. Thursday, 2-3pm London time

Assessment: High-carbon ferro-chrome 57-65% Cr cif South Korea, duty unpaid, $ per lb

Quality: lump; Cr: 57% min 65% max, C: 6% min 9% max, Si: 2% min 4% max, P: 0.04% max, S: 0.05% max; size 10-50mm

Quantity: min 100 tonnes

Location: cif South Korea

Unit: US$ per lb

Payment terms: LC at sight and TT

Publication: Fortnightly. Thursday 2-3pm London time

The consultation period for these proposed changes will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on July 17, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Thursday July 18, and every two weeks thereafter (August 1, August 15, August 29, and so on).

Historical data related to the two price assessments will continue to be available in the Fastmarkets Price Book.

To provide feedback on these changes or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Susan Zou by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Susan Zou, re: High-carbon ferro-chrome Japan/South Korea assessments.’

To see all Fastmarkets’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

