PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to refine European, CIS pig iron prices

Metal Bulletin invites market participants to take part in a market consultation to refine the specifications of the three prices below.

Metal Bulletin has added the chemical compositions into the specifications, specifying the manganese content in the pig iron. Payment terms have been revised in line with current market conditions. In all specifications, a minimum order size is indicated, while the standard order size from Black Sea ports when producers ship material to the United States is 25,000-50,000 tonnes.

Current specification

Assessment: CIS pig iron exports $/tonne fob Baltic Sea

Dimensions: 10-15kg

Quantity: Standard order size 5,000 tonnes

Location: FOB Baltic Sea

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: 80-100% pre-payment

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time



Revised specification

Assessment: CIS pig iron exports $/tonne fob Baltic Sea

Dimensions: 10-15kg

Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes

Location: FOB Baltic Sea

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Payment upon delivery

Manganese: <0.09%

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time

Current specification

Assessment: CIS pig iron export $/tonne fob Black Sea

Dimensions: 10-18kg

Quantity: Standard order size 5,000 tonnes

Location: FOB Black Sea

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: 20-50% prepayment, rest FCR or L/C

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time

Proposed specification

Assessment: CIS pig iron export $/tonne fob Black Sea

Dimensions: 10-18kg

Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes (standard order to US 25,000-50,000 tonnes)

Location: FOB Black Sea

Timing: 4-6 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Payment terms: Against FCR or B/L

Manganese: >0.1%

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time

Current specification

Assessment: EU pig iron imports $ per tonne cif Italy

Dimensions: 10-15kg

Quantity: Standard order size 5,000

Location: CIF Italy

Timing: 4-8 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time

Notes: Basic quality material

Proposed specification

Assessment: EU pig iron imports $ per tonne cif Italy

Dimensions: 10-15kg

Quantity: Minimum 5,000 tonnes

Location: CIF Italy

Timing: 4-8 weeks

Unit: USD/tonne

Manganese: >0.1%

Payment terms: against FCR or B/L

Publication: Weekly. Thursday, by 3pm London time

The consultation period for these proposed amendments will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on Friday May 11, with changes taking place, subject to market feedback, from Monday June 11.

To provide feedback on the amendments outlined above, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to the European pig iron assessments, please contact Marina Shulga by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Marina Shulga, re: European pig iron prices.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html