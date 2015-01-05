PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to stop pricing Metal Bulletin’s cobalt concentrate; start pricing cobalt tetroxide in yuan

Metal Bulletin is proposing to stop pricing cobalt concentrate (min 8% cif main Chinese ports $/lb), as the cobalt industry has been increasingly using other raw materials for production.

We would also like to start pricing cobalt tetroxide in yuan, as the cobalt containing-chemical has become a very big part of cobalt consumption, and a clear indication of downstream market movement.

Metal Bulletin is now inviting feedback on this proposal and plans to make a decision in early 2015.

Please send comments on the proposed changes to Metal Bulletin non-ferrous deputy editor Fleur Ritzema at fritzema@metalbulletin.com, or Linda Lin at linda.lin@metalbulletinasia.com by January 31.