PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to update India domestic billet, rebar specifications

The specifications for domestic billet will be updated to better reflect price assessments for secondary-grade IS 2831 billet, 125x125mm thick.

The specifications for domestic rebar will be updated to better reflect price assessments for secondary-grade IS 1786-415/500, 12mm diameter material.

The amendments will more closely align Metal Bulletin’s ex-works basis rupee per tonne price assessments with the domestic market. There are no changes to publishing time and dates.

Proposed specifications:

Assessment: India domestic secondary billet ex-works basis rupees per tonne

Dimensions: 125x125mm

Quantity: Min lot size: 50 tonnes

Location: Ex-works

Timing: Immediate

Unit: INR/tonne

Payment terms: In advance.

Publication: Weekly. Friday 2-3pm London time

Notes: IS 2831

Assessment: India domestic secondary rebar ex-works basis rupees per tonne

Dimensions: 12mm diameter

Quantity: Min lot size: 50 tonnes

Location: Ex-works

Timing: Immediate

Unit: INR/tonne

Payment terms: In advance.

Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3pm London time

Notes: IS 1786-415/500 Fe

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end four weeks from the date of this pricing notice on February 23, 2018, with changes to be implemented from February 26, 2018 dependent on market feedback.

To provide feedback on this amendment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these prices, please contact Suresh Nair at: suresh.nair@metalbulletin.com or Paul Lim at: paul.lim@metalbulletinasia.com. Please add the subject heading re: Amendment to India domestic billet, rebar specifications.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.