PRICING NOTICE: Proposed amendment to US steel sheet, plate assessments

The proposed changes - driven by market participant interest, clarity and overall usefulness - are as follows:



Steel cold-rolled coil: Change location to fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau. Change minimum quantity to 50 tons.

Steel hot-dipped galvanized (base): Change location to fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau. Change minimum quantity to 50 tons. Launch two separate prices for steel hot-dipped galvanized (hot-rolled coil base) and steel hot-dipped galvanized (cold-rolled coil base).

Steel cut-to-length plate: Change location to fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau. Change minimum quantity to 50 tons.

Steel coiled plate: Change location to fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau. Change minimum quantity to 50 tons.

The proposed price specification for steel hot-dipped galvanized (hot-rolled coil base) steel coil, fob mill US, US dollars per short ton is as follows:

Quality: ASTM A653 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.03-0.13 in thick x 48-72 in wide

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau

Unit: US dollars per short ton

Quantity: Minimum 50 tons

Publication: Weekly, Thursday

Notes: Raw material surcharges included. Standard packaging.

The proposed price specification for steel hot-dipped galvanized (cold-rolled coil base) steel coil, fob mill US, US $ per short ton is as follows:

Quality: ASTM A653 Commercial Steel and corresponding grades. 0.03-0.13 in thick x 48-72 in wide

Location: fob US mill, excluding Pacific states (Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska and Hawaii) as defined by the US Census Bureau

Unit: US dollars per short ton

Quantity: Minimum 50 tons

Publication: Weekly, Thursday

Notes: Raw material surcharges included. Standard packaging.

The 30-day consultation period for this proposal begins on Tuesday August 25 and will end on September 25. An update to this notice will be published on September 28. Changes would be set to take place - subject to market feedback - beginning with the weekly assessments on October 1 and October 2.

To provide feedback on these amendments, or if you would like to contribute price information by becoming a data submitter to these assessments, please contact Dom Yanchunas at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Dom Yanchunas, re: Steel sheet, plate.

To see Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please click here.

Fastmarkets has no financial interest in the level or direction of the price assessment.