PRICING NOTICE: Proposed change to publication time of NA pulp and China fluff – final decision

Fastmarkets RISI invited feedback on a change to the publication time for North American (NA) pulp delivered to the US East and China fluff assessments between January 29th and February 28th, 2021.

Following consultation with stakeholders and as previously announced, Fastmarkets RISI will publish these prices at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST in PPI Pulp & Paper Week and the Fastmarkets RISI portal and mobile app, as well as all data feeds. This is effective on March 30th, 2021.

The additional time ensures the broadest possible price input from market participants, and further enhances the accuracy and robustness of price assessments for all stakeholders. In addition, it results in the same publication time as key downstream commodities assessed by Fastmarkets RISI and PPI Pulp & Paper Week. This does not affect the publication dates of NA Pulp and China fluff.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com, mentioning “NA pulp and China fluff assessments” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s methodology for global pulp markets, please see here.

For other Fastmarkets RISI coverage notes please see here.