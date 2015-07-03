Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Proposed change to Rotterdam export scrap HMS 1&2 (70:30) assessment

Steel First is considering whether to make a change to the following weekly Rotterdam export scrap assessment:

July 03, 2015 04:00 PM

Ferrous scrap, Rotterdam, export HMS 1&2 (70:30), $ per tonne fob Rotterdam

Steel First proposes redefining the assessment as HMS 1&2 (75:25) to reflect the shift in the underlying scrap mix.

Please submit your comments on this proposed specification change to Cem Turken (cturken@steelfirst.com) by Friday July 17.

