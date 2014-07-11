PRICING NOTICE: Proposed changes to cfr Western Europe pig iron assessment
Following a review of its pig iron prices, Steel First proposes to amend the specification of its weekly basic pig iron EU import assessment.
Steel First proposes first to change the base currency in which the price is assessed from euros to US dollars, since the latter is the main currency of trade in this market.
Second, we propose to tighten the delivery specification from cfr Western Europe to cif Italy.
Please send feedback or comments by Friday July 25 to Nina Nasman, nnasman@steelfirst.com.