PRICING NOTICE: Proposed changes to cfr Western Europe pig iron assessment

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Steel First proposes first to change the base currency in which the price is assessed from euros to US dollars, since the latter is the main currency of trade in this market.

Second, we propose to tighten the delivery specification from cfr Western Europe to cif Italy.

Please send feedback or comments by Friday July 25 to Nina Nasman, nnasman@steelfirst.com.