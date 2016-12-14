PRICING NOTICE: Proposed changes to Chinese domestic HDG assessments

One of proposed changes is that to the specification for zinc coating – from 120g per square metre to 80g per sq m – in both the assessments for domestic hot-dip galvanized coil yuan per tonne delivered warehouse for eastern China and southern China.

The trading of HDG in China’s domestic market has migrated towards products with lower zinc coating content, with sales of 120g zinc-coated materials becoming more and more scarce over the past few months.

Another proposed change is to the location of the southern China assessment from Guangzhou to Foshan, to reflect a shift in trading activity in the region.

Metal Bulletin is also proposing changes to the product dimensions in both assessments.

The consultation period for these proposed changes will end on Friday January 13.

If implemented, the full specification for these two price assessments will be as follows:

Description: Eastern China domestic hot dipped galvanized coil CNY per tonne

Dimensions: Width 1,000-1,500mm, thickness 0.8-1.2mm, 80g zinc

Quantity: 50-100 tonnes

Location: Ex-warehouse Shanghai

Timing: Spot

Unit: RMB/Tonne

Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery

Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3pm London time

Notes: Quality DX51D+Z80. Inclusive of 17% VAT

Description: Southern China domestic hot dipped galvanized coil CNY per tonne

Dimensions: Width 1,000-1,250mm, thickness 0.45-2.5mm, 80g zinc

Quantity: 50-100 tonnes

Location: Ex-warehouse Foshan

Timing: Spot

Unit: RMB/Tonne

Payment terms: Prompt payment upon delivery

Publication: Weekly. Friday, 2-3pm London time

Notes: quality DX51D+Z80. Inclusive of 17% VAT

If you have any comments or queries about the proposed changes, or would like to contribute to this price assessment, please contact Gladdy Chu at gladdy.chu@metalbulletinasia.com.

If you have any questions about Metal Bulletin’s general pricing methodology and policy, please contact our head of metal data and compliance Paolo Sorze at paolo.sorze@metalbulletin.com or Asia steel editor Juan Weik at juan.weik@metalbulletinasia.com.