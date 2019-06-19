PRICING NOTICE: Proposed changes to Fastmarkets MB hard coking coal indices

The proposed revisions are as follows:

Coke strength after reaction (CSR): Base 62%; Minimum 57%

Volatile matter: Base 21.5%; Range 18.5-27%

Ash: Base 8%; Maximum 11%

Sulfur: Base 0.55%; Maximum 1%

Crucible swelling number (CSN): Base 7; Minimum 6

Fluidity: 100 dial divisions per minute (ddpm) Maximum

Phosphorus: Base 0.06%, Range 0.04-0.08%

Mean maximum reflectance: Base 1.20%, Range 1.00-1.50%

Fastmarkets invites market participants to provide feedback on these proposed changes.

The consultation period for this proposal will end one month from the date of this pricing notice, on July 18, 2019. Subject to market feedback, the new specifications will be applied from July 19, 2019.

To provide feedback on this proposal or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Deepali Sharma by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please include the subject heading “FAO: Deepali Sharma, re: HCC indices.”

To see all of Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specifications documents, including the current specifications for the hard coking coal indices, go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.