PRICING NOTICE: Proposed discontinuation of Chinese free market crude indium price
Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue its Chinese free market crude indium price due to a lack of liquidity in this market. The price specification is as follows:
Description: Crude indium, min 98%, China domestic
Price: Yuan per kg
Form: Briquette
Packaging: Irregular
Lot size and tolerance: 1kg
Payment terms: Cash
Assessment: Twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office
Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesday and Fridays
If you have any comments or questions about this proposal, please email Carol Lu, carol.lu@metalbulletinasia.com by January 1 2015.