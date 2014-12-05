PRICING NOTICE: Proposed discontinuation of Chinese free market crude indium price

Metal Bulletin is proposing to discontinue its Chinese free market crude indium price due to a lack of liquidity in this market. The price specification is as follows:

Description: Crude indium, min 98%, China domestic

Price: Yuan per kg

Form: Briquette

Packaging: Irregular

Lot size and tolerance: 1kg

Payment terms: Cash

Assessment: Twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays by Metal Bulletin’s Shanghai office

Publication: Between 2pm and 3pm London time on Wednesday and Fridays

If you have any comments or questions about this proposal, please email Carol Lu, carol.lu@metalbulletinasia.com by January 1 2015.