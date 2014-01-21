PRICING NOTICE: Proposed discontinuation of daily 63.5% Fe iron ore assessment

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The aim is to consolidate iron ore pricing under our leading index methodology.

Metal Bulletin has been tracking the Chinese iron ore spot market since it’s creation in 2004.

Today, Metal Bulletin provides ten individual iron ore indices, each representing different parts of the iron ore market:

62% Fe Fines



58% Fe Fines



58% Fe High Specification Premium



65% Fe Brazilian Premium



63% Australian Lump Premium



65% Fe Blast Furnace Pellet



66% Fe Concentrate



62% China Port Stock Index



Value-in-Use Index for Iron content



Value-in-Use Index for Silica content



The last daily assessment for 63.5% Fe iron ore fines will be published on Monday March 31.

Send comments and queries to Raw Materials Editor Michelle Madsen at mmadsen@steelfirst.com.