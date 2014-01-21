PRICING NOTICE: Proposed discontinuation of daily 63.5% Fe iron ore assessment
Following a review of its iron ore pricing portfolio, Metal Bulletin and Steel First propose to discontinue the daily China import iron ore fines (63.5%) assessment.
The aim is to consolidate iron ore pricing under our leading index methodology.
Metal Bulletin has been tracking the Chinese iron ore spot market since it’s creation in 2004.
Today, Metal Bulletin provides ten individual iron ore indices, each representing different parts of the iron ore market:
- 62% Fe Fines
- 58% Fe Fines
- 58% Fe High Specification Premium
- 65% Fe Brazilian Premium
- 63% Australian Lump Premium
- 65% Fe Blast Furnace Pellet
- 66% Fe Concentrate
- 62% China Port Stock Index
- Value-in-Use Index for Iron content
- Value-in-Use Index for Silica content
The last daily assessment for 63.5% Fe iron ore fines will be published on Monday March 31.
