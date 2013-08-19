PRICING NOTICE: Proposed discontinuation of UK domestic high speed scrap prices
Steel First is considering the discontinuation of its two UK domestic high speed scrap price assessments – for 6-5-2 solids and turnings – following a review of its pricing portfolio.
The assessments will be published for the last time on Friday September 13.
For comments and feedback, please contact editor Vera Blei (vblei@steelfirst.com) by Monday September 2.