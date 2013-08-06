PRICING NOTICE: Proposed discontinuation of Ukrainian domestic prices
Steel First is considering the discontinuation of its three Ukrainian domestic price assessments – for rebar, hot rolled coil and cold rolled coil – following a review of its pricing portfolio.
The assessments will be published for the last time on Monday August 26.
For comments and feedback, please contact regional editor Nadia Popova (npopova@steelfirst.com) by Monday August 19.