PRICING NOTICE: Publication day change for Iran domestic, import weekly prices
Steel First will move the publication date of its weekly Iran domestic and import price assessments from Friday to Wednesday.
This is in order to align the assessments to the end of the Iranian working week.
The change will become effective after Friday March 28. The next weekly assessment will be published on Wednesday April 2.
For comments and queries please contact editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com.