PRICING NOTICE: Publication of 5 precious metals prices to continue after consultation

Fastmarkets has decided to continue publishing these precious metals prices following a review of responses received to a proposal to delist.

We will continue to review these prices on an ongoing basis.

The prices are as follows:

Platinum min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Palladium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Rhodium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Iridium ingot min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

Ruthenium min 99.9% Europe Free Market $ per troy oz in warehouse

The consultation period for this proposal ended on October 15.

To provide feedback on these prices or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Cristina Belda, re: precious metals.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.