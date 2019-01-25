PRICING NOTICE: Publication of lithium spodumene cif China prices on Fastmarkets MB

After requests from the physical and financial markets, Fastmarkets MB has decided to add to its benchmark portfolio the spodumene min 5-6% cif China price with effect from Friday January 25. The monthly assessment has been available on Fastmarkets IM since 2011.

Seen as a potential physical benchmark due to the importance of this material in the lithium supply chain - representing over half of the global yearly production of lithium in lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) terms - Fastmarkets MB will add this price to its pricebook and lithium spotlight.

The pricing methodology and specification are available in the lithium methodology document and are as follows:

Assessment: Spodumene min 5-6% Li2O, cif China, $/tonne

Quality: min 5-6% Li2O

Basis: cif China

Form: Spodumene concentrate

Currency & Unit: $ per tonne

Publication frequency: Monthly, last Wednesday of the month between 3pm and 4pm London time

Historial data for the spodumene min 5-6% Li2O, cif China, price up to August 2017 will be available in the Fastmarkets MB pricebook.

To provide feedback on this pricing notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Martim Facada or Charlotte Radford by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Martim Facada/Charlotte Radford, re: spodumene min 5-6% Li2O, cif China.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.